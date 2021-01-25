Canada Dec factory sales seen rising 0.6% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales in December likely gained 0.6%, led by wood products and transportation equipment, after declining 0.6% in November, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

Statscan said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 62.4% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 89.6%, it added.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Dale Smith)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.