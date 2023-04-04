CANADA-CRUDE-Western Canada Select discount widens slightly

April 4 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened slightly on Tuesday but remained in sight of recent 11-month highs:

* WCS for May delivery in Hardisty, Alberta traded between $15.00 and $14.50 a barrel under WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having traded between $14.55 and $14.00 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Monday.

* Canadian heavy crude reached its tightest differential since last May in recent days, and is expected to remain supported as oil sands projects enter turnaround season.

* Analysts also forecast a surprise supply cut from producer group OPEC+ over the weekend may boost Canadian crude exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

* Global oil prices were little changed in choppy trading as investors weighed the OPEC+ production cuts against weak U.S. and Chinese economic data that could suggest cooling oil demand.O/R

* The outright price of WCS was just under $66 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com))

