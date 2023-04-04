Oil

CANADA-CRUDE-Western Canada Select discount widens slightly

April 04, 2023 — 08:32 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened slightly on Tuesday but remained in sight of recent 11-month highs:

* WCS for May delivery in Hardisty, Alberta traded between $15.00 and $14.50 a barrel under WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having traded between $14.55 and $14.00 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Monday.

* Canadian heavy crude reached its tightest differential since last May in recent days, and is expected to remain supported as oil sands projects enter turnaround season.

* Analysts also forecast a surprise supply cut from producer group OPEC+ over the weekend may boost Canadian crude exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

* Global oil prices were little changed in choppy trading as investors weighed the OPEC+ production cuts against weak U.S. and Chinese economic data that could suggest cooling oil demand.O/R

* The outright price of WCS was just under $66 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.