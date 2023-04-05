Oil

CANADA-CRUDE-Western Canada Select discount widens

April 05, 2023 — 08:06 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened on Wednesday:

* WCS for May delivery in Hardisty, Alberta traded between $15.75 and $15.50 a barrel under WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having traded between $15.00 and $14.50 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Tuesday.

* Despite the widening, Canadian heavy crude remains relatively strong. The WCS differential reached its narrowest level since last May in recent days at around $14 a barrel under WTI.

* Canadian heavy crude is expected to gain support from seasonal turnarounds at major projects in the oil sands and upcoming summer demand for asphalt, one market player said.

* Oil prices settled largely unchanged, despite greater-than-expected draws in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles, as the market weighed worsening economic prospects against expectations of U.S. crude inventory declines and plans by OPEC+ producers to reduce output. O/R

* The outright price of WCS was around $65 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com))

