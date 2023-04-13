Oil

CANADA-CRUDE-Western Canada Select discount tightens within recent range

Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

April 13, 2023 — 08:01 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed slightly on Thursday:

* WCS for May delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $15.50 and $15.40 a barrel under WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, after having traded between $15.95 and $15.65 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Wednesday.

* Markets players in Calgary said the market was steady, with the Canadian heavy crude benchmark holding so far this month within a range between $16.00 and $14.00 a barrel under WTI.

* Global oil prices fell a dollar a barrel, as an OPEC report stoked summer demand worries and traders took profits after benchmarks scaled multi-month highs in the previous session. O/R

* The outright price of WCS was just over $66.50 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Diane Craft)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com))

