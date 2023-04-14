CANADA-CRUDE-Western Canada Select discount steady as trade cycle ends

April 14 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was little changed on Friday:

* WCS for May delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $15.60 and $15.40 a barrel under WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, after having traded between $15.50 and $15.40 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Thursday.

* Friday was the last day of the monthly Canadian crude trading window, which runs from the first of each month until the day before export pipeline nominations are due. The WCS discount has traded in a tight range between $16 and $14 a barrel under WTI all month.

* Global oil prices rose and secured a fourth straight week of gains after the International Energy Agency said global demand will hit a record high this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.O/R

* The outright price of WCS was around $67 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

