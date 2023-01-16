Oil
CANADA-CRUDE-Western Canada Select discount steady as crude cycle ends

January 16, 2023 — 05:41 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) steadied on Monday, the final day of the monthly Canadian crude cycle:

* WCS for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $24.00 and $23.95 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock. On Friday it traded between $24.00 and $22.95 a barrel under U.S. crude.

* WCS has narrowed throughout the month, boosted by TC Energy TRP.TO restarting its Keystone pipeline in late December after a leak of 14,000 barrels in Kansas, increased U.S. refinery demand and an uptick in Gulf Coast exports, market players said.

* Global oil prices slipped but were holding near their highest levels this month as easing COVID restrictions in China raised hopes of a demand recovery in the world's top crude importer. O/R

* The outright price of WCS was around $54 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Richard Chang)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

