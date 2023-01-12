Oil
TRP

CANADA-CRUDE-Western Canada Select discount holds steady

January 12, 2023 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) steadied below $25 a barrel on Thursday:

* WCS for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $24.90 and $24.80 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, On Wednesday it traded between $25.15 and $24.80 a barrel under U.S. crude.

* One Calgary-based crude trade said WCS has been strengthening as U.S. refinery demand picks up, and exports from the U.S. Gulf Coasts were also supporting prices.

* The Canadian heavy crude discount has been edging narrower since TC Energy TRP.TO restarted its Keystone pipeline in late December after a leak of 14,000 barrels in Kansas.

* Global oil prices gained about $1 a barrel, supported by figures showing U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell in December and by optimism over China's demand outlook.

* That increase put the outright price of WCS more than over $53 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.