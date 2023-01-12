CANADA-CRUDE-Western Canada Select discount holds steady

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) steadied below $25 a barrel on Thursday:

* WCS for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $24.90 and $24.80 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, On Wednesday it traded between $25.15 and $24.80 a barrel under U.S. crude.

* One Calgary-based crude trade said WCS has been strengthening as U.S. refinery demand picks up, and exports from the U.S. Gulf Coasts were also supporting prices.

* The Canadian heavy crude discount has been edging narrower since TC Energy TRP.TO restarted its Keystone pipeline in late December after a leak of 14,000 barrels in Kansas.

* Global oil prices gained about $1 a barrel, supported by figures showing U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell in December and by optimism over China's demand outlook.

* That increase put the outright price of WCS more than over $53 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

