CANADA-CRUDE-Synthetic premium extends gains

May 6 (Reuters) - The premium on Canadian synthetic crude over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark strengthened further on Friday, while the discount on heavy crude narrowed marginally:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $13.70 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group, tightening slightly from Thursday's settlement price of $13.75 a barrel below the benchmark.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery last traded at $7.75 a barrel over WTI, climbing 65 cents from the previous trading day.

* Ongoing maintenance at oil sands upgraders in northern Alberta is cutting synthetic crude supply and helping keep prices high.

* Global oil prices rose nearly 1.5%, posting a second straight weekly increase as impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil raised the prospect of tighter supply and outweighed worries about global economic growth. O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

