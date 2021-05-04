Oil
CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy differential widens

Nia Williams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

May 4 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude's discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened on Tuesday:

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, widened to last trade at $13.20 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, having settled at $12.05 a barrel on Monday.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery settled at $1.25 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2, having previously settled at $1.05 a barrel below the benchmark.

* Suncor Energy SU.TO said on Tuesday it had delayed the start of a maintenance turnaround at the 240,000-barrel-per-day U2 upgrader at its oil sands base plant because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Fort McMurray region in northern Alberta.

* Global oil prices rose nearly 2% after more U.S. states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travelers, although soaring COVID-19 cases in India capped gains. O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Peter Cooney)

