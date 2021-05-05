Oil
CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy differential narrows in choppy trade

Nia Williams
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

CALGARY, Alberta, May 5 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude's discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Wednesday:

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, tightened to last trade at $12.85 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, having settled at $13.20 a barrel on Tuesday.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery settled at $1.60 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2, having previously settled at $1.15 a barrel below the benchmark.

* One industry source described trading as choppy, with no clear direction for prices so far this month.

* Suncor Energy SU.TO has pushed back maintenance at the 240,000-barrel-per-day U2 upgrader at its oil sands base plant until at least June because of surging COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

* Global oil prices ended little changed after two days of gains despite a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stocks, as the market weighs the outlook for demand with coronavirus infections still surging worldwide. O/R

