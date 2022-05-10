Oil
CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude steady, synthetic climbs

Nia Williams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

The discount on Canadian heavy crude versus the West Texas Intermediate benchmark held steady on Tuesday, while the premium on synthetic crude rose:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $14.40 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group, unchanged from the previous day.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery last traded at $7.25 a barrel over WTI, gaining 55 cents from Monday's settlement price.

* Upgrader maintenance in the oil sands is crimping synthetic crude supply, resulting in elevated prices.

* Recent high demand for distillate molecules may also be contributing to strong synthetic premiums, Suncor Energy SU.TO Chief Executive Officer Mark Little said on an earnings call.

* U.S. crude oil price settled below $100 a barrel at its lowest level in two weeks as the demand outlook was pressured by coronavirus lockdowns in China and growing recession risks, while a strong dollar made crude more expensive for buyers using other currencies.O/R

