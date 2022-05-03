CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount widens, synthetic rises

May 3 (Reuters) - The discount on heavy crude widened versus the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark on Tuesday:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $12.75 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group, widening 15 cents from the previous day's settlement.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery last traded at $6.05 a barrel over WTI, up 55 cents from the previous trading day.

* Ongoing maintenance at oil sands upgraders is helping keep synthetic prices high. Light crudes are also being supported by production outages in the Bakken region following severe weather last week.

* Global oil prices fell by more than 2%, as demand worries stemming from China's prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns outweighed the prospect of a European embargo on Russian crude.O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

