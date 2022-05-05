Oil
CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount widens, synthetic premium remains high

Nia Williams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

May 5 (Reuters) - The discount on heavy crude versus the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark widened further on Thursday, while synthetic crude strengthened again:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $13.70 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group, widening from Wednesday's settlement price of $13.35 a barrel below the benchmark.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery settled at $6.50 a barrel over WTI, unchanged from the previous trading day.

* Ongoing maintenance at oil sands upgraders is helping keep synthetic prices high.

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO will start a 32-day turnaround at its Horizon upgrader on May 17, which is expected to cut annual production by 23,000 barrels per day.

* The company also said a planned turnaround at its majority-owned Scotford upgrader, operated by Shell SHEL.L, would wrap up in late May, five to 10 days later than originally planned.

* Canadian Natural president Tim McKay told an earnings call on Thursday he expected the premium on synthetic crude would decline once spring maintenance turnarounds are completed.

* Global oil prices edged up on supply worries after the European Union (EU) laid out plans for new sanctions against Russia including an embargo on crude.O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

