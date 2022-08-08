CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount widens, synthetic premium falls

Oil
The discount on Canadian heavy crude versus the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark widened on Monday:

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for September delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $19.80 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group, widening from Friday's settlement of $19.50 a barrel under the U.S. crude benchmark.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September delivery fell 60 cents to $5.35 a barrel over WTI.

* Strong synthetic prices are easing as maintenance on oil sands upgraders wraps up, one industry source said.

* Cenovus Energy CVE.TO is buying the remaining 50% stake it does not already own in the Toledo, Ohio, refinery from BP Plc BP.L. The 160,000 barrel-per-day refinery is integrated with Cenovus's Sunrise oil sands asset and processes mainly heavy and synthetic crude as feedstock, according to BMO Capital Markets analyst Randy Ollenberger.

* Global oil prices rose nearly 2% in volatile trading, bouncing off multi-month lows touched last week, as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession.O/R

