CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount widens slightly

Canadian heavy crude's differential to benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude widened on Thursday as the end of the monthly trade cycle neared.

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for March delivery in Hardisty, Alberta last traded at $13.70 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, having settled at $13.35 a barrel under the benchmark on Wednesday.

* Friday is the last day of this month's trading window, in which the bulk of Canadian crude market activity takes place.

* Oil prices were steady as markets weighed the possibility of an aggressive and unforecast rate hike against a steeper rise in energy demand.O/R

