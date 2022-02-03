CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount widens for third straight day

Oil

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude's differential to benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude widened on Thursday for a third straight day:

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for March delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, was trading at $13.65 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, having settled at $13.35 per barrel below the U.S. crude benchmark on Wednesday.

* Midwest refinery turnarounds are reducing seasonal demand for Canadian heavy barrels, widening the heavy differential, an industry source said.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands traded at $1.25 per barrel over WTI, unchanged from the previous settle.

* Global oil prices surged in late-day trading, sending the U.S. crude benchmark through $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014 due to ongoing supply worries and as frigid weather cascades across the United States.O/R

