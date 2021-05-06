CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount widens

CALGARY, Alberta, May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude's discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened on Thursday:
* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, widened to last trade at $13.25 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, deepening from Wednesday's discount of $12.85 per barrel below the benchmark.
* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery settled at $1.10 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2. On Wednesday it settled at $1.35 below U.S. futures.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday it has completed a turnaround at the 250,000 barrel per day Horizon upgrader and expects to resume synthetic crude production on May 8.
* Global oil prices settled lower, under pressure from rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere although prices retained some support from a report a day earlier that U.S. crude inventories fell more sharply than expected. [O/R] (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CANADA CRUDE/CASH
