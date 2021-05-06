Oil
CNQ

CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount widens

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canadian heavy crude's discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened on Thursday.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude's discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened on Thursday:

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, widened to last trade at $13.25 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, deepening from Wednesday's discount of $12.85 per barrel below the benchmark.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery settled at $1.10 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2. On Wednesday it settled at $1.35 below U.S. futures.

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday it has completed a turnaround at the 250,000 barrel per day Horizon upgrader and expects to resume synthetic crude production on May 8.

* Global oil prices settled lower, under pressure from rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere although prices retained some support from a report a day earlier that U.S. crude inventories fell more sharply than expected. [O/R] (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CANADA CRUDE/CASH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ SU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular