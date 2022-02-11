CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount unchanged

Oil

Canadian heavy crude's differential to benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was steady on Friday, the last day of the monthly trade cycle:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for March delivery in Hardisty, Alberta last traded at $13.45 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, unchanged from the previous day's settle.

* Friday is the final day of the monthly trading window, in which the bulk of Canadian crude market activity takes place.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for March delivery last traded at $1.35 per barrel over the WTI benchmark, up 40 cents from Thursday's settle.

* Oil prices ended 3% higher at fresh seven-year highs as escalating fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a top energy producer, added to concerns over tight global crude supplies. O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Aditya Soni)

