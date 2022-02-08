Oil

CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount tightens slightly

Canadian heavy crude's differential to benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude tightened on Tuesday.

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for March delivery in Hardisty, Alberta last traded at $13.90 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, having settled at $14.10 per barrel below the U.S. crude benchmark on Monday.

* The discount on Canadian crude has widened since the start of the month, and one trading source said market players were focused on a heavy March maintenance schedule for Gulf Coast refineries that will weigh on demand.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands last traded at $1.15 per barrel over WTI, strengthening 5 cents from the previous day.

* Oil slid over 2% from recent seven-year highs as the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer. O/R

