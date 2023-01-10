CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount tightens further

US Markets
January 10, 2023 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Tuesday:

* WCS for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $25.15 and $24.95 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock. On Monday, WCS traded between $26.10 and $25.75 a barrel under U.S. crude.

* The Canadian heavy crude discount has been narrowing since TC Energy TRP.TO restarted its Keystone pipeline in December after a leak of 14,000 barrels in Kansas. The 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline delivers Canadian crude to U.S. refineries.

* Global oil prices edged slightly higher as the U.S. government forecast record global petroleum consumption next year and as the dollar hovered at seven-month lows. O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

