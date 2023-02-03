CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount tightens

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Friday:

* WCS for March delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, strengthened to $22.50 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having settled at $22.90 a barrel on Thursday.

* Canadian heavy crude continues to follow U.S. Gulf Coast prices higher, said one Calgary-based crude trader, and could tighten further as maintenance season gets underway in the oil sands and reduces supply.

* A Canadian offshore oil regulator said on Friday it has licensed a significant discovery by Equinor ASA EQNR.OL off the country's Atlantic coast, the first such license it has issued in two years.

* Global oil prices fell to over three-week lows in a volatile session, after strong U.S. jobs data raised concerns about higher interest rates and as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products. O/R

* The outright price of WCS was just under $51 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.