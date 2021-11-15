Oil

CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount narrows; Trans Mountain pipeline temporarily shut down

Contributor
Nia Williams Reuters
Published

Canadian heavy crude's differential to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened on Monday as the monthly trading window drew to a close:

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude's differential to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened on Monday as the monthly trading window drew to a close:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for December delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $19.25 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, narrower from Friday's settle of $19.85 per barrel below the benchmark.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for December delivery was unchanged at $4.00 a barrel below the benchmark.

* Canadian crude prices showed limited reaction to the precautionary shutdown of the 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain pipeline because of heavy flooding in British Columbia. Analysts said the severity of the impact would depend on how long the pipeline is out of action.

* Global oil prices were mixed as investors wondered whether crude supplies will increase and whether demand will be pressured by the recent surge in energy costs, the strong dollar and rising COVID-19 cases.O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular