CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount narrows as new trade cycle starts

May 2 (Reuters) - The discount on heavy crude narrowed versus the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark on Monday as the new monthly trade cycle got underway:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $12.60 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, narrowing 15 cents from the previous settlement.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery last traded at $5.50 a barrel over WTI, strengthening 50 cents from the previous trading day.

* One industry source said Alberta oil inventories were likely to draw down throughout the month of June as maintenance in the oil sands restricts supply, lending support to prices.

* Global oil prices reversed course to settle in positive territory, helped by a rally in the diesel market and fears that supply might be crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude. O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

