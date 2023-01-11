CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount inches tighter

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed marginally on Wednesday:

* WCS for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $25.15 and $24.80 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, little changed from the previous day when it traded between $25.25 and $24.95 a barrel under U.S. crude.

* One Calgary-based broker said trading volumes were relatively thin.

* The Canadian heavy crude discount has been edging narrower since TC Energy TRP.TO restarted its Keystone pipeline in late December after a leak of 14,000 barrels in Kansas.

* Global oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.

* The climb in WTI put the outright price of WCS at just over $52 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

