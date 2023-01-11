US Markets
TRP

CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount inches tighter

January 11, 2023 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed marginally on Wednesday:

* WCS for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $25.15 and $24.80 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, little changed from the previous day when it traded between $25.25 and $24.95 a barrel under U.S. crude.

* One Calgary-based broker said trading volumes were relatively thin.

* The Canadian heavy crude discount has been edging narrower since TC Energy TRP.TO restarted its Keystone pipeline in late December after a leak of 14,000 barrels in Kansas.

* Global oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.

* The climb in WTI put the outright price of WCS at just over $52 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.