CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude discount continues to narrow

January 09, 2023 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Western Canada Select (WCS) crude's discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened on Monday:

* WCS for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded between $26.10 and $25.75 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock. On Friday WCS traded between $26.45 and $26.25 a barrel under U.S. crude.

* The Canadian heavy crude discount has narrowed since TC Energy TRP.TO restarted its Keystone pipeline in December after a leak of 14,000 barrels in Kansas. The 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline delivers Canadian crude to U.S. refineries.

* On Monday, TC said it has entered into a clean-up agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but it was too early to speculate on the cost of the work.

* Strong demand for Canadian heavy crude from U.S. refiners is expected to bolster WCS prices in 2023 after a lacklustre performance last year, BMO Capital Markets analyst Randy Ollenberger said in a note to clients.

* Ollenberger said WCS demand would also be boosted by the start-up of Pemex's Dos Bocas refinery in Mexico in 2023 and the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in 2024, helping differentials narrow further.

* Global oil prices rose over 1% after China's reopened borders boosted the outlook for fuel demand and overshadowed global recession concerns. O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 607 9846; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

