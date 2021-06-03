CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude differential widens

June 3 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude's discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened on Thursday:

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $14.60 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, widening from Wednesday's settle of $14.10 a barrel.

* Heavy crude differentials have remained wider than $14 a barrel since the new monthly trade cycle started on Tuesday.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery broadened slightly to $1.90 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2, having settled at $1.80 a barrel below WTI on Wednesday.

* Global oil prices steadied following two straight days of gains that took oil futures to highs not seen in a year, after weekly U.S. crude stocks fell sharply while fuel inventories rose more than expected. O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

