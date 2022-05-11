CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy crude differential narrows, synthetic climbs

Oil

The discount on Canadian heavy crude versus the West Texas Intermediate benchmark narrowed on Wednesday, while the premium on synthetic crude rose:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $13.75 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group, tightening from a settlement on $14.40 a barrel below the benchmark the previous day.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery last traded at $7.95 a barrel over WTI, gaining 70 cents from Tuesday's settlement price.

* Upgrader maintenance in the oil sands is cutting into synthetic crude supply, and boosting prices. Synthetic premiums are expected to remain strong throughout the second quarter.

* Global oil prices rose more than 5% on Wednesday after flows of Russian gas to Europe fell and Russia sanctioned some European gas companies, adding to uncertainty in world energy markets. O/R

