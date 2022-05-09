CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy and synthetic crude weakens

May 9 (Reuters) - The discount on Canadian heavy crude versus the West Texas Intermediate benchmark deepened on Monday, while synthetic crude's premium dipped from recent highs:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $14.40 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group, widening from Friday's settlement price of $13.80 a barrel below the benchmark.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery last traded at $7.00 a barrel over WTI, falling 75 cents from the previous settlement, which was the strongest premium in nine years.

* Traders are closely watching maintenance turnarounds at oil sands upgraders and U.S. and Canadian refineries, which are impacting supply and demand balances.

* Global oil prices sank about 6% alongside equities, as continued coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, the top oil importer, fed worries about the demand outlook.O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

