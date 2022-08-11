CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy and synthetic crude steady

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The discount on benchmark heavy Canadian crude versus West Texas Intermediate held steady on Thursday, while the premium on synthetic crude was also unchanged:

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for September delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded at $19.80 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group, unchanged from the previous settlement.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September delivery was steady at $6.00 a barrel over WTI, unchanged from the previous day.

* On the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore oil producers halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix. The price of Mars Sour crude, which competes with Canadian heavy crude, briefly strengthened on the news.

* Global oil prices settled up more than $2 after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring natural gas prices have some consumers switching to oil.

