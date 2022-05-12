Oil

CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy and synthetic crude steady

Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

May 12 (Reuters) - The premium on Canadian synthetic crude versus the West Texas Intermediate benchmark held steady at an elevated level on Thursday, while the discount on heavy crude was also unchanged:

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.75 a barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Group.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery settled at $7.95 a barrel over WTI, according to NE2 Group, also unchanged from Wednesday's settlement price.

* Upgrader maintenance in the oil sands is cutting into synthetic crude supply, and boosting prices. Synthetic premiums are expected to ease next month as maintenance turnarounds wrap up.

* Global oil prices were mixed as supply concerns and geopolitical tension in Europe got the upper hand over the economic fears dogging financial markets amid soaring inflation.O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

