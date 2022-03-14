CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy and synthetic crude grades ease

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy and synthetic crude differentials weakened slightly on Monday:

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for April delivery settled at $5.85 per barrel over the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, down from Friday's settle of $5.95 per barrel over WTI.

* Synthetic prices surged sharply higher to a peak of $6.85 a barrel over WTI last week, and one industry source in Calgary said prices were easing after being over-bought.

* Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for April delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.15 a barrel over WTI, widening 45 cents from Friday's settle.

* Canadian crude prices are expected to remain strong throughout the second quarter as annual maintenance work in the oil sands will shutter roughly 5% of Canada's crude output.

* Global benchmark oil prices fell more than 5% to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. O/R

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

