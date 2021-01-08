US Markets

Canada could well see an election this year, PM Trudeau says for first time

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

OTTAWA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said for the first time on Friday there could well be an election this year, indicating his government is preparing for a vote he insists he does not want.

Trudeau, whose minority Liberal administration relies on opposition parties to govern, made his remarks to Montreal's CHOU 1450 AM radio station. He had previously said an election in 2021 was theoretically possible.

