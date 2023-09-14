Canada could tax big grocery chains over rising food prices - Trudeau

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada could impose new taxes on major grocery chains if they do not come up with a convincing plan to limit the rise of food prices, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau said the heads of the largest chains would be summoned to Ottawa with a plan to address rising prices. The deadline for this is Oct. 9, he said at the end of a meeting of his ruling Liberal Party in London, Ontario.

