Canada could delay decision on Teck's oil sands project, says key minister

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada has the power to delay a decision on whether to approve a new Teck Resources Ltd oil sands project, a key cabinet minister said on Tuesday, a sign Ottawa could push back what will be a contentious decision.

Energy

