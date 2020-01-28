Canada could delay decision on massive oil sands project, says key minister

The Canadian government has the power to delay a decision on whether to approve a massive new oil sands project, a key cabinet minister said on Tuesday, a sign Ottawa could push back what will be a contentious decision.
