Canada coronavirus cases rise above 10,000, death toll jumps by 21%

OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - Canada now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll jumped 21% to 127 from Wednesday, according to data posted by the country's public health agency on Thursday.

It said the number of cases had risen to 10,132 from 9,017 on Wednesday, at which point 105 people had died.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.