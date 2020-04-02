US Markets

Canada coronavirus cases rise above 10,000, death toll jumps by 21%

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published

Canada now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll jumped 21% to 127 from Wednesday, according to data posted by the country's public health agency on Thursday.

OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - Canada now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll jumped 21% to 127 from Wednesday, according to data posted by the country's public health agency on Thursday.

It said the number of cases had risen to 10,132 from 9,017 on Wednesday, at which point 105 people had died.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular