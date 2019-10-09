Canada condemns Turkey's military action against Kurdish forces

Companies

Canada condemned Turkey's assault on Kurdish militia in northeast Syria on Wednesday, saying it risked undermining both the stability of a fragile region and efforts to contain the Islamic State.

Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies pounded the Kurds with air strikes and artillery before launching a cross-border ground operation.

"Canada firmly condemns Turkey's military incursion into Syria today ... we call for the protection of civilians and on all parties to respect their obligations under international law," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Twitter.

Although Canada does not have any troops in Syria, around 250 military personnel are in northern Iraq on a training mission and operating with Kurdish forces.

In 2016, the Canadian contingent was involved in frequent armed clashes with Islamic State militants.

