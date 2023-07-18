News & Insights

Canada condemns Russia's withdrawal from Black Sea grain initiative

July 18, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to pull out from a U.N.-backed Black Sea grain export deal is an "escalation of the weaponization of hunger," Canada said on Tuesday, condemning Moscow's withdrawal from the pact.

"This is a grave escalation of the weaponization of hunger by the Russian Federation, which previously obstructed the operations of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI)," the Canadian government said in a statement.

"Canada calls on the Russian Federation to immediately renew its participation in the agreement to avoid any further shocks to global food systems already strained by its war of aggression against Ukraine."

