Canada condemns Russian move on breakaway regions, preparing sanctions

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada condemns Russia's decision to recognize two eastern Ukrainian regions controlled by separatists as independent and will impose sanctions in response, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.

"Canada, with its partners and allies, will react firmly to this blatant disregard for international law," Joly said in a statement. "We are preparing to impose economic sanctions for these actions, separate from those prepared to respond to any further military invasion of Ukraine by Russia."

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Howard Goller)

