US Markets

Canada condemns removal of Hong Kong lawmakers as assault on its freedoms

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada condemned China's decision to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong as an assault on the former British colony's freedoms, and is making an announcement later on Thursday regarding immigration for Hong Kong residents.

OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada condemned China's decision to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong as an assault on the former British colony's freedoms, and is making an announcement later on Thursday regarding immigration for Hong Kong residents.

"China's decision to remove four democratically elected lawmakers from office in Hong Kong is a further assault on Hong Kong's high degree of freedoms under the Sino-British Joint Declaration," Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"We are deeply disappointed that China has chosen to break its international obligations," Champagne added.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino is scheduled to make an announcement at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Thursday regarding Hong Kong residents and the 300,000 people there who hold Canadian passports.

Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then-Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday they would resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent.

Britain on Thursday said China had broken its main bilateral treaty on Hong Kong by imposing new rules to disqualify elected legislators, cautioning that it would consider sanctions as part of its response.

Britain summoned China's ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, to express its deep concerns.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular