Canada condemns Hong Kong arrests as grave repression of pluralism

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canada on Wednesday condemned China's mass arrest of politicians and activists in Hong Kong as a "grave repression of political pluralism" and called for the detainees to be freed.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter the arrests demonstrated a total disregard for Hong Kong's laws and a further erosion of the "One country two systems" framework set up in 1997.

