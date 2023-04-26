Canada concerned with Mexico's proposed mining reforms -trade ministry

OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng expressed concern with Mexico's proposed mining reforms in a call with Mexican Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro on Tuesday, the trade ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mexico's proposed mining reforms could affect Canadian investment in Mexico's mining sector and have impacts on North American competitiveness and supply chain resiliency, the Canadian trade ministry said.

Ng also "urged Mexico to ensure they are upholding the spirit of commitments made by Leaders at the North American Leaders Summit and of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement,"

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.