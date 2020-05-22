US Markets

Canada 'concerned' about the situation in Hong Kong, calls for dialogue - PM Trudeau

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada is concerned about China's proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong and called for real dialogue in order to de-escalate tensions, the prime minister said on Friday.

OTTAWA, May 22 (Reuters) - Canada is concerned about China's proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong and called for real dialogue in order to de-escalate tensions, the prime minister said on Friday.

"We are concerned with the situation in Hong Kong. We have 300,000 Canadians who live in Hong Kong and that's one of the reasons why we want to ensure that the one country, two systems approach continues for Hong Kong," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his daily news conference.

"We have long called for a de-escalation of tensions and genuine dialogue between Hong Kong citizens and Beijing, and we continue to call for that, and we will keep monitoring the situation closely."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular