Canada competition tribunal approves C$20 bln Rogers-Shaw merger

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 29, 2022 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal and Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's competition tribunal on Thursday approved the C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO that would create the country's second-largest telecom provider after Bell.

The tribunal dismissed the Commissioner of Competition's request to oppose the deal, according to the statement.

($1 = 1.3544 Canadian dollars)

