Canada Competition Bureau challenges GFL's purchase of rival firm

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau said on Wednesday it was challenging GFL Environmental Inc's GFL.TO purchase of Terrapure Environmental Inc, saying the deal would harm customers of industrial waste and oil recycling services.

In a statement, the bureau said Terrapure had been GFL's closest competitor in western Canadian markets before being bought for C$927 million ($728 million) in August. It said the deal was likely to cause substantial lessening of competition in three western Canadian provinces.

($1 = 1.2730 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

