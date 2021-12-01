US Markets
GFL

Canada Competition Bureau challenges GFL's purchase of rival firm

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Wednesday it was challenging GFL Environmental Inc's purchase of Terrapure Environmental Inc, saying the deal would harm customers of industrial waste and oil recycling services.

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau said on Wednesday it was challenging GFL Environmental Inc's GFL.TO purchase of Terrapure Environmental Inc, saying the deal would harm customers of industrial waste and oil recycling services.

In a statement, the bureau said Terrapure had been GFL's closest competitor in western Canadian markets before being bought for C$927 million ($728 million) in August. It said the deal was likely to cause substantial lessening of competition in three western Canadian provinces.

($1 = 1.2730 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GFL

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular