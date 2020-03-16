Canada closes borders, says people should stay at home to stop virus- PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals, except U.S. citizens, on Monday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged people to stay at home to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We will be denying entry into Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference outside his home, where he is under quarantine.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren, writing by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.