Companies
LMT

Canada chooses Lockheed Martin as preferred bidder for jets - industry source

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published

Canada will announce on Monday that Lockheed Martin Corp is the preferred bidder in a multi-billion dollar competition to supply 88 new fighter jets, said an industry source close to the file.

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) - Canada will announce on Monday that Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N is the preferred bidder in a multi-billion dollar competition to supply 88 new fighter jets, said an industry source close to the file.

The announcement means that Ottawa will only hold detailed talks with the U.S. firm, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. If those negotiations for some reason fail, the government will turn to Sweden's Saab SAABb.ST, the other contender.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by John Stonestreet)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

How Companies Can Meet New Entrants to the Workforce

Mar 24, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular