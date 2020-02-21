US Markets

Canada-China canola talks stalled by coronavirus -Canadian farm minister

Kelsey Johnson
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The coronavirus outbreak in China is impacting talks between Canada and China about Beijing's decision to block Canadian canola seed shipments, Agriculture Minister Marie Claude Bibeau said on Friday.

China, angry at Canada's detention of a top Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. executive in December 2018, blocked all imports of canola seed last March on the grounds they contained pests - a claim disputed by Canada.

Speaking on a teleconference from Washington D.C., Bibeau told reporters the canola trade dispute with China remains a top priority for Ottawa, but noted Chinese capacity to discuss the issue had been constrained by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We understand that they (Chinese officials) are not in a position to pursue technical discussions while they are facing such a huge challenge over there with the virus," she said.

More than 75,400 people in China have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus - known as COVID-19 - and 2,236 have died, mostly in the central Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.

Another 26 countries and territories outside mainland China, including Canada, have confirmed cases of the virus, which has rattled financial markets and prompted governments to evacuate citizens.

