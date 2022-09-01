Canada, China agree to suspend canola seed dispute proceedings - WTO complaint

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada and China have agreed to suspend proceedings against Chinese measures affecting the importation of Canadian canola seed, according to a World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint on Thursday.

The panel suspended its work as of Tuesday, said the complaint.

Work can be suspended at any time at the request of the complaining party for a period of up to 12 months, said the complaint. If work is suspended for longer than that, the authority for establishing the panel lapses, it added.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

