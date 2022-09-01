US Markets

Canada, China agree to suspend canola seed dispute proceedings - WTO complaint

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

Canada and China have agreed to suspend proceedings against Chinese measures affecting the importation of Canadian canola seed, according to a World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint on Thursday.

The panel suspended its work as of Tuesday, said the complaint.

Work can be suspended at any time at the request of the complaining party for a period of up to 12 months, said the complaint. If work is suspended for longer than that, the authority for establishing the panel lapses, it added.

