US Markets

Canada charges man for murder after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

Canadian authorities charged a suspect with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the wounding of six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, police said.

Adds details from police statement

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) - Canadian authorities charged a suspect with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the woundingof six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, police said.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, North Vancouver's Royal Canadian Mounted Police homicide team said on Sunday.

The female victim was in her late 20s, but was not named in a police statement. The six taken to the hospital do not have life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Video from the scene outside the library, which was near a busy shopping area, appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being pounced on by police.

"He has undergone surgery for self-inflicted wounds and is currently in police custody," police said on Twitter, where they also announced a news conference at the library on Monday.

Police said the suspect's background, history in British Columbia and relationship to the victims, if any, were still being determined.

The motive for the attack is under investigation and no further details were provided.

Broadcaster Global News showed images of a memorial of candles and flowers brought by community members forming on Sunday morning on the sidewalk outside the scene of the stabbing.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular